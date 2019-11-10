Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 349 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,241,000 after purchasing an additional 389,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,616 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

NYSE:PKG opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.