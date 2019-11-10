Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Sells $128,677.50 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stepan stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $437,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $2,175,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stepan by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

