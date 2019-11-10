Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Earnings Results

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.70. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.