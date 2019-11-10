Status Tops One Day Trading Volume of $188.80 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Status has a total market capitalization of $45.91 million and approximately $188.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Neraex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.01490276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00122707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Liqui, GOPAX, IDEX, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Ethfinex, DDEX, Neraex, OTCBTC, ABCC, OKEx, LATOKEN, BigONE, Livecoin, IDCM, DEx.top, Koinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, Bancor Network, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Tidex, Kucoin, IDAX, Ovis, Kyber Network and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.