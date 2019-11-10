State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $2.39 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Also, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

