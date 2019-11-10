State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 747 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.67, for a total transaction of $1,868,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,794,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $208.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.13. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.28%.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.