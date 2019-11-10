State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 4,658 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $101.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $194,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $128,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $865,893. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.