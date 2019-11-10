State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,178 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 81.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 270.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.