State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 13,354 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avista by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $304,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $35,682.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $407,282 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

