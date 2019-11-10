State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,391 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Baozun worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 1,808.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,811 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $93,711,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 102.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,151,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,802 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 131.1% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 563,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 319,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Baozun by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 260,286 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

