State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $242,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $185,839.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,027,509 shares of company stock worth $19,197,896. Company insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRR. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

