State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.97 Million in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 299,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.33% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 396,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 352,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $715.08 million, a PE ratio of 267.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

