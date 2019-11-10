State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $169.21.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.01 per share, with a total value of $65,257.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

