State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 116,900 Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,934,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,494,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 236.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $64,808,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.99. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,584 shares of company stock worth $191,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

