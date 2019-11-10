State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 220,400 EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 321,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 57,795 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 23,543,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.03. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

In other news, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

