Stanley M. Bergman Sells 90,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $6,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at $23,260,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.