Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.84. 1,721,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $162.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

