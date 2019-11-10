Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.
NYSE SQ traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,514,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Square by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
