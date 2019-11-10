Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,514,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Square by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

