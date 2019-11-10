Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.70.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$38.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$34.82 and a 12-month high of C$47.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benoit Gadbois sold 147,708 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$6,499,329.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,613,904.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

