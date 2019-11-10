Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stake Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,624,096 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,466,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552,992. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

