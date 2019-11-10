Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Sells $56,963.40 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

