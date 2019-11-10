Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Sells $56,963.40 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.70.
Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.