Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Sothebys worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BID. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,028,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $2,403,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BID opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. Sothebys has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BID. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

