Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.06 ($39.60).

Shares of SOW opened at €30.14 ($35.05) on Friday. Software has a 52-week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52-week high of €38.46 ($44.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

