SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,431,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.64. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

