Sociall 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Sociall has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Sociall has a total market cap of $150,193.00 and $4.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00226755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01491699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

