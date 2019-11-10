Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.70) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,678.50 ($21.93).

Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,650.50 ($21.57). 1,435,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,365 ($17.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,810.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,765.28.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

