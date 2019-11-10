Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $100.46 and last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 74526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,002 shares of company stock worth $1,282,604. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

