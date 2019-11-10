Skychain Market Cap Achieves $1.81 Million (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Skychain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Skychain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002667 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $5,646.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00225859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.01497477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00122925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global . The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

