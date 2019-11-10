Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,323. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 33.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 275,347 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

