Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,492 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,658 shares of company stock worth $100,549,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

