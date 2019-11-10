Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 541,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,470,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,206. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.