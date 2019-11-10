Sigma Planning Corp Has $482,000 Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 28.2% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 1,658,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

