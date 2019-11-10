Sigma Planning Corp Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 4.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

