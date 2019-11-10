Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €120.00 ($139.53).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE opened at €113.80 ($132.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.26. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.