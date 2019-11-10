Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and JMU Ltd- (NYSE:JMU) Head-To-Head Analysis

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

1.6% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JMU Ltd- and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.59%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Volatility and Risk

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Shutterstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.25 -$123.24 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $623.25 million 2.38 $54.69 million $1.05 40.03

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 4.75% 12.20% 6.29%

Summary

Shutterstock beats JMU Ltd- on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.