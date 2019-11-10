Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sophos Group (LON:SOPH)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target (up from GBX 450 ($5.88)) on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sophos Group to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 583 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.29 ($5.92).

Get Sophos Group alerts:

Shares of LON SOPH opened at GBX 572 ($7.47) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.26. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 587.23 ($7.67). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.