Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,438 ($31.86) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,533.58 ($33.11).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,358 ($30.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,529 ($33.05). The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,071.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.10), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,008,621.46).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.