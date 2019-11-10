Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,382.22 ($31.13).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($31.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,464.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,411.39. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.