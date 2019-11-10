Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $49.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shockwave Medical traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $34.06, 1,188,411 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 420,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $443,850.00. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $130,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 744,000 shares of company stock worth $25,505,320.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

