Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a peer perform rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $579.59.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $11.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $581.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,112. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $589.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.