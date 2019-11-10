SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 55.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. 1,297,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,290. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

In other news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,572,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

