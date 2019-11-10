SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1,141.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after buying an additional 993,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $342,938,000 after buying an additional 3,656,220 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after buying an additional 1,385,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after buying an additional 187,894 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $68,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,913 shares of company stock worth $27,386,014. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

