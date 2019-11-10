Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of SERV traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. 2,745,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,497. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,899,000 after buying an additional 795,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,623,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $11,599,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 169,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

