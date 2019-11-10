Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Receives $51.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,899,000 after acquiring an additional 795,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,623,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,599,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,497. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

