Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.83 ($2.89).

LON:SNR traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 177.50 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 261 ($3.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $741.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

