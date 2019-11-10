Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.91. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 59.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 36.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

