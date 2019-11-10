SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 998,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,754. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

