Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Sealed Air worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 15.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 466,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 11,926.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Several analysts have commented on SEE shares. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.