Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) CFO Purchases $193,750.00 in Stock

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) CFO James M. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SEE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

