Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,348.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

